Gotabaya Rajapaksa Takes PTA Arrest Battle to Supreme Court

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has escalated his legal fight to the country's highest court, filing an appeal petition before the Supreme Court challenging a Court of Appeal ruling related to an attempted arrest under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Legal Challenge at the Highest Level

The petition marks a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the former head of state, who has been at the centre of several judicial matters since fleeing the country amid mass protests in July 2022 and subsequently resigning from the presidency.

By bringing the matter before the Supreme Court, Rajapaksa is seeking to overturn the Court of Appeal's earlier decision, which had paved the way for action against him under the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act — legislation that has long drawn criticism from civil society groups and human rights organisations both locally and internationally.

Background to the Case

The PTA has historically been used in Sri Lanka to detain individuals without trial for extended periods, and its application in connection with a former president represents an extraordinary legal moment in the country's post-independence history.

Rajapaksa's legal team is expected to argue before the Supreme Court that the Court of Appeal ruling was flawed, though full details of the grounds for appeal had not been publicly disclosed at the time of filing.

What Comes Next

The Supreme Court will now determine whether to take up the petition and proceed with hearing the appeal. The outcome of this case is likely to be watched closely by legal experts, political observers, and the public alike, given its potential implications for accountability and the rule of law in Sri Lanka.

The case continues to unfold against a broader backdrop of calls for justice stemming from the 2022 economic crisis, which triggered one of the most dramatic political upheavals in the nation's modern history.

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