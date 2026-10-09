Former Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage Permanently Dismissed from Judicial Service

The Judicial Service Commission has taken the decisive step of permanently removing Thilina Gamage from Sri Lanka's judicial service, bringing a formal end to the career of the former Colombo Chief Magistrate and former Moratuwa District Judge.

A Significant Disciplinary Decision

The commission, which holds authority over the appointment, transfer, dismissal and disciplinary control of judicial officers in Sri Lanka, concluded its proceedings against Gamage by ordering his outright dismissal — one of the most severe sanctions that can be imposed on a member of the judiciary.

The ruling marks a significant moment for Sri Lanka's justice system, underscoring the Judicial Service Commission's commitment to upholding the integrity and conduct expected of those serving on the bench.

Background

Thilina Gamage had served in prominent judicial roles, including as Chief Magistrate of Colombo — one of the most high-profile magisterial positions in the country — as well as District Judge of Moratuwa. His dismissal follows a formal disciplinary process carried out by the commission.

Implications for the Judiciary

The permanent removal of a former chief magistrate from judicial service is an uncommon and serious development in Sri Lanka's legal landscape. It sends a clear signal that misconduct within the judiciary, regardless of seniority or past standing, will be met with firm institutional consequences.

Further details regarding the specific grounds upon which the Judicial Service Commission based its dismissal order are expected to be made public in due course.

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