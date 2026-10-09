Batticaloa Residents Take to the Streets Demanding Repeal of PTA and Withdrawal of PSTA

A public protest was staged in Batticaloa this morning, with demonstrators uniting to demand the repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and the withdrawal of the proposed Prevention of Social Terrorism Act (PSTA).

Voices from the East

The protest drew a cross-section of civil society members, activists, and concerned residents from the Batticaloa district, reflecting growing discontent in the Eastern Province over legislation that critics argue has long been used to suppress fundamental rights and target minority communities.

Protesters gathered in a show of solidarity, raising placards and voicing their opposition to laws they describe as outdated, repressive, and incompatible with democratic governance. The demonstrators called on the government to take immediate legislative action to abolish the PTA, a law that has drawn sustained criticism from local and international human rights organisations for decades.

Long-Standing Concerns Over the PTA

The Prevention of Terrorism Act has remained a deeply contentious piece of legislation in Sri Lanka since its introduction. Human rights advocates have repeatedly highlighted its broad provisions, which they say allow for prolonged detention without trial and have disproportionately affected Tamil and Muslim communities in the country's north and east.

The additional call for the withdrawal of the PSTA signals fresh alarm among civil society groups over what they see as attempts to introduce similarly restrictive measures under a new name, potentially replicating the very powers that have made the PTA so controversial.

Growing Pressure on the Government

This morning's demonstration in Batticaloa adds to a broader chorus of voices across Sri Lanka pressing the current administration to honour longstanding pledges to reform or repeal counter-terrorism legislation. Despite repeated commitments made at international forums, comprehensive reform of the PTA has yet to materialise.

Protesters emphasised that meaningful reconciliation and lasting peace in Sri Lanka cannot be achieved without addressing the legal frameworks that have historically been used against civilian populations in conflict-affected regions.

The protest passed off peacefully, with organisers indicating that further demonstrations may follow if the government fails to respond to their demands.