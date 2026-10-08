World Bank Flags Persistently High Child Stunting Rates as Major Concern for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Struggles to Address Chronic Child Malnutrition, Says World Bank

Sri Lanka continues to face a serious and persistent public health challenge, with the World Bank highlighting alarmingly high rates of child stunting across the country. The finding underscores growing concerns about the long-term consequences of malnutrition on the island nation's youngest and most vulnerable population.

What Is Child Stunting?

Child stunting refers to impaired growth and development in children resulting from chronic malnutrition, repeated infections, and inadequate psychosocial stimulation. Children who are stunted are shorter than average for their age and face lasting setbacks in cognitive development, educational achievement, and economic productivity in adulthood.

A Persistent Problem

According to the World Bank, stunting rates in Sri Lanka have remained stubbornly high over the years, signalling that existing interventions have not been sufficient to bring about meaningful and lasting improvement. The multilateral institution's findings point to a systemic issue that extends beyond temporary food shortages and reflects deeper structural challenges in nutrition, healthcare access, and social protection.

The situation is particularly concerning given that Sri Lanka has historically performed well on many other health and development indicators in the South Asian region, making the persistence of child stunting a striking anomaly that demands urgent policy attention.

Economic Crisis Compounds the Challenge

Sri Lanka's severe economic crisis in recent years has further strained household incomes and disrupted access to adequate food and healthcare services. Families already struggling with rising costs of living have found it increasingly difficult to maintain nutritious diets for their children, potentially worsening malnutrition outcomes across the country.

Chronic malnutrition affects children's physical and cognitive development

Stunting has long-term consequences for productivity and national economic growth

Sri Lanka's economic downturn has heightened food insecurity among vulnerable families

Existing government programmes have not yet achieved sufficient reduction in stunting rates

Call for Stronger Action

The World Bank's assessment serves as a renewed call for Sri Lankan authorities to prioritise child nutrition as a cornerstone of national development strategy. Experts have long argued that investments in early childhood nutrition yield some of the highest returns in development, reducing healthcare costs and boosting future workforce productivity.

Addressing child stunting is not merely a health issue — it is an investment in Sri Lanka's human capital and its future economic resilience.

As Sri Lanka works to rebuild its economy and restore fiscal stability, advocates are urging the government to ensure that nutrition programmes for mothers and young children are protected from budget cuts and strengthened with targeted interventions reaching the most at-risk communities island-wide.

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