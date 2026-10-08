Washington Deepens Military Partnership with Sri Lanka Amid Tensions with Iran and China

US Moves to Consolidate Strategic Foothold in South Asia

The United States has been actively working to strengthen its military ties with Sri Lanka, a development widely seen as part of Washington's broader strategic effort to counter the growing influence of China and Iran across the Indo-Pacific region.

A Partnership with Geopolitical Underpinnings

Sri Lanka, long regarded as a strategically significant island nation positioned along key Indian Ocean shipping lanes, has increasingly found itself at the centre of great power competition. The United States views deeper defence cooperation with Colombo as an important component of its regional security architecture, particularly as China continues to expand its economic and military presence across South Asia.

Beijing's substantial investments in Sri Lanka — including the controversial Hambantota Port deal — have long drawn scrutiny from Washington, which regards Chinese infrastructure financing in the region as a vehicle for extending geopolitical leverage. The latest push to deepen US-Sri Lanka military ties reflects growing American concern over this dynamic.

What the Strengthened Ties Entail

The enhanced partnership between Washington and Colombo is expected to encompass a range of defence-related areas, including:

Military training and capacity-building programmes for Sri Lankan armed forces

Intelligence sharing and maritime security cooperation

Joint naval exercises aimed at securing critical sea lanes in the Indian Ocean

Increased US defence assistance and equipment transfers

Sri Lanka's Delicate Balancing Act

For Sri Lanka, navigating relationships with competing global powers has never been straightforward. The island nation has historically sought to maintain a degree of non-alignment, carefully managing its ties with both the West and Asian giants such as China and India. Closer military alignment with the United States could complicate Colombo's relationship with Beijing, which remains one of its largest creditors and trading partners.

Critics have raised concerns that Sri Lanka risks being drawn into superpower rivalries that may not serve its own national interests, particularly as the country continues its economic recovery following the devastating financial crisis of 2022.

The Broader Indo-Pacific Context

Washington's courtship of Sri Lanka fits within a wider pattern of the United States seeking to build and reinforce alliances across the Indo-Pacific. American policymakers have framed such efforts as essential to maintaining a free and open regional order, though analysts note that the underlying motivations are firmly rooted in strategic competition with China and, to a lesser extent, Iran.

Iran's expanding ties with certain South Asian nations have also factored into US calculations, adding another dimension to Washington's urgency in securing partnerships across the region.

How Sri Lanka's leadership chooses to manage this evolving relationship with the United States — and the consequences that flow from it — will be closely watched both domestically and by the broader international community in the months ahead.