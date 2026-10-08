Three Dead, Dozens Wounded as Houthi Strikes Hit Saudi Airports

Three civilians have lost their lives and at least 36 others have been injured following attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia, with Yemen's Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the strikes.

Airports Targeted in Coordinated Assault

The attacks, which targeted two separate Saudi airport facilities, caused casualties among civilian populations in the vicinity of the strike zones. The Houthi movement, the Iran-aligned armed group that controls large parts of Yemen, claimed credit for carrying out the operations.

Saudi authorities confirmed the incidents, with emergency and medical teams deployed swiftly to attend to the wounded and manage the aftermath of the strikes.

Escalating Regional Tensions

The attacks represent a continued pattern of cross-border aggression by the Houthi movement against Saudi Arabia, which has been a key party in the Yemen conflict since a Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to counter Houthi advances.

Airports and civilian infrastructure have increasingly become targets in the long-running conflict, raising serious concerns among international observers about the safety of non-combatants caught in the crossfire.

Humanitarian Concerns Mount

With three confirmed deaths and dozens injured, the latest incidents add to a growing toll of civilian suffering linked to the Yemen war, which the United Nations has previously described as one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

No further details on the precise locations of the two airports or the nature of the weapons used have been confirmed at the time of reporting. Investigations into the full extent of the damage are ongoing.

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