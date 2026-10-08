Sri Lankan Delivery App 'Ting' Shakes Up the Market with Multi-Vendor Orders and Bill Splitting Feature

Sri Lanka's food and goods delivery sector is set for a significant shake-up as Ting, a locally developed delivery platform, introduces two groundbreaking features designed specifically with Sri Lankan consumers in mind — multi-vendor ordering and a built-in bill splitting function.

A Homegrown Platform Making Its Mark

Unlike many delivery services operating in the country that are backed by foreign investment or adapted from international models, Ting has been built from the ground up to address the unique needs and habits of Sri Lankan users. The platform positions itself as an innovation-first solution, and its latest update reflects that commitment.

The introduction of multi-vendor ordering allows customers to place a single order from multiple different shops or restaurants at the same time — a convenience that has long been absent from the local delivery market. Rather than placing separate orders and paying multiple delivery fees, users can now consolidate their purchases into one seamless transaction.

Bill Splitting Tailored for Local Lifestyles

Perhaps the most talked-about addition is Ting's built-in bill splitting feature, which enables groups of friends, colleagues, or family members to divide the cost of a shared order directly within the app — eliminating the usual awkward back-and-forth of settling up after the fact.

The feature is seen as a direct response to the social and communal nature of how Sri Lankans typically eat and shop together, whether at the office, at university, or at home.

This kind of integrated financial convenience has rarely been seen in locally operated platforms, and industry observers suggest it could give Ting a meaningful competitive edge over more established rivals.

What This Means for Sri Lanka's Delivery Sector

The timing of these updates is notable. Sri Lanka's digital economy has been steadily recovering and expanding following years of economic turbulence, with more consumers than ever turning to online platforms for everyday needs. A locally focused platform rolling out features of this sophistication signals growing maturity in the country's tech startup space.

Multi-vendor ordering reduces delivery costs and simplifies the user experience

Built-in bill splitting removes friction from group purchases

Both features are designed around Sri Lankan consumer behaviour

Ting continues to differentiate itself as a proudly local alternative

For Sri Lankan consumers frustrated by the limitations of existing delivery apps, Ting's latest developments represent a welcome and timely upgrade. Whether the platform can leverage these innovations to capture a larger share of the competitive delivery market remains to be seen — but the direction of travel is unmistakably bold.

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