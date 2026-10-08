Postal Workers Sound Alarm Over Alleged Illegal Exports at Central Mail Exchange

Staff at Central Mail Exchange voice growing unease over suspicious parcel activity

Postal employees have raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities taking place at Sri Lanka's Central Mail Exchange, with workers claiming that parcels and goods are being illegally exported through the facility under questionable circumstances.

The allegations, brought forward by staff members familiar with the day-to-day operations of the exchange, have cast a spotlight on what insiders describe as a troubling pattern of activity that they believe warrants urgent investigation by the relevant authorities.

Workers speak out amid fears of widespread abuse

Employees who raised the alarm expressed concern that the Central Mail Exchange, a critical hub in Sri Lanka's postal network, may be being exploited as a channel for moving goods out of the country without proper regulatory oversight or documentation.

Postal employees have indicated that the alleged irregularities have been an ongoing source of concern among staff, with many feeling that internal reporting mechanisms have so far failed to produce meaningful action.

The concerns raised point to potential violations of customs and export regulations, which could have significant implications for state revenue and national security if the allegations are substantiated.

Calls for a formal investigation

Those who have come forward are urging the relevant government authorities, including postal administration officials and customs regulators, to launch a thorough and transparent inquiry into the matter.

Postal employees allege suspicious parcels and goods are being exported through the Central Mail Exchange

Workers claim the irregularities have persisted without adequate internal action

Staff are calling on authorities to conduct a formal investigation into the alleged violations

The Central Mail Exchange serves as one of the most important transit points for international mail and parcels entering and leaving Sri Lanka, making any alleged misuse of the facility a matter of considerable public interest.

Authorities have yet to issue an official response to the allegations. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments as this story unfolds.