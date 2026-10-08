NPP Parliamentarian Chandana Sooriyaarachchi Taken Into Custody Following Panagoda Road Accident

National People's Power (NPP) parliamentarian Chandana Sooriyaarachchi has been arrested by the Athurugiriya Police in connection with a road accident that occurred in the Panagoda area, authorities confirmed.

MP Detained Following Incident

The arrest of the ruling party legislator marks a notable development, as it involves a sitting member of parliament from the NPP, the party led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Athurugiriya Police took Sooriyaarachchi into custody after the vehicle-related incident came to their attention.

Details surrounding the precise circumstances of the accident, including whether any third parties were injured or whether property damage was sustained, were not fully disclosed at the time of reporting. However, police confirmed that the arrest was made in direct connection with the incident at Panagoda.

Legal Process Underway

Sooriyaarachchi was taken to the Athurugiriya Police Station following his detention, where authorities were expected to carry out standard procedures in line with the ongoing investigation. It is understood that the matter will be processed through the relevant legal channels.

The arrest of a sitting parliamentarian in connection with a traffic or vehicle-related incident is relatively uncommon, and the case is expected to draw public attention given the political profile of the individual involved.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story as further information becomes available from law enforcement and official sources.

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