Indra Traders Expands FOTON Service Network with New Ja-Ela Centre Amid Metro Bus Fleet Growth

Indra Traders (Pvt) Ltd, the exclusive authorized agent for Chinese commercial vehicle brand FOTON in Sri Lanka, has officially opened a new service centre in Ja-Ela, bolstering its after-sales support network as the country's Metro bus fleet continues to grow in scale.

Strategic Expansion to Meet Rising Demand

The launch of the Ja-Ela facility marks a significant step in Indra Traders' efforts to strengthen its service infrastructure across the island. As more FOTON-branded Metro buses are deployed on Sri Lankan roads, the need for accessible and reliable maintenance centres has become increasingly critical for operators and fleet managers.

The new centre is positioned to serve vehicle owners and transport operators in and around the Western Province's Northern corridor, an area that has seen growing commercial and transport activity in recent years.

Supporting Sri Lanka's Public Transport Modernisation

Sri Lanka's Metro bus expansion has been a notable development in the country's ongoing efforts to modernise its public transport network. FOTON buses have featured prominently in this initiative, making the availability of dedicated service facilities all the more important to ensure operational reliability and minimal downtime.

With the addition of the Ja-Ela centre, Indra Traders aims to reduce turnaround time for servicing and repairs, ensuring that buses remain road-ready and that transport schedules are not disrupted.

Growing Footprint for FOTON in Sri Lanka

As the sole representative of the FOTON brand locally, Indra Traders has been steadily expanding both its sales and after-sales operations to keep pace with the increasing presence of FOTON vehicles on Sri Lankan roads. The company's investment in new service infrastructure signals confidence in the continued growth of the commercial vehicle segment within the local market.

Industry observers note that the expansion of brand-authorised service centres is a positive development for vehicle owners, as it provides access to genuine parts, trained technicians, and manufacturer-approved maintenance procedures.