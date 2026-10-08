Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa Declares Rs. 10 Million Still Held in Siriliya Saviya Account

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa has informed the Colombo Magistrate's Court that a sum of Rs. 10 million remains untouched in the bank account of the Siriliya Saviya foundation, according to submissions made by her legal representatives.

Defence Position Presented to Court

Shiranthi Rajapaksa's lawyers appeared before the Colombo Magistrate's Court to present her defence regarding funds associated with the Siriliya Saviya foundation, a charitable organisation that operated during her tenure as First Lady. The defence team maintained that the Rs. 10 million in question continues to remain in the foundation's account, effectively countering allegations relating to the misuse or misappropriation of those funds.

Background of the Case

The Siriliya Saviya foundation was established under the patronage of Shiranthi Rajapaksa during the presidency of her husband, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. The foundation had been the subject of scrutiny over the handling of funds received in its name, with authorities raising questions regarding financial accountability and transparency.

The case is among several legal proceedings that have drawn attention to the financial affairs of the Rajapaksa family in the post-administration period, reflecting broader efforts by authorities to examine the conduct of public figures during that era.

Legal Proceedings Continue

The matter is currently before the Colombo Magistrate's Court, where proceedings are ongoing. The submission by the defence is expected to form a central part of Shiranthi Rajapaksa's response to the allegations she faces in connection with the foundation's finances.

Further hearings are anticipated as the court continues to examine the evidence presented by both the prosecution and the defence in this high-profile case.

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