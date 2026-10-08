Court Hears Details of Shiranthi Rajapaksa's Health Issues, Judge Orders Hospital Visit for Eye Treatment

The health struggles of former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa were laid bare before the Colombo Magistrate's Court this week, as her legal team presented a detailed account of her medical conditions in a bid to secure appropriate care for their client.

Medical Conditions Presented Before Court

Shiranthi's lawyers appeared before the magistrate and outlined a number of health concerns affecting the former First Lady, urging the court to take her physical wellbeing into consideration. Among the conditions highlighted was an eye ailment requiring specialist medical attention that cannot be adequately addressed without a formal hospital visit.

Following the submissions made by her defence counsel, the presiding magistrate issued an order permitting Shiranthi Rajapaksa to be taken to a hospital to receive the necessary eye treatment, acknowledging the medical necessity presented by her legal representatives.

Legal Proceedings Continue

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been entangled in ongoing legal proceedings before the Colombo Magistrate's Court. Her legal team has been actively engaged in ensuring that her health requirements are addressed within the framework of those proceedings.

The court's decision to grant the hospital visit reflects a recognition of the humanitarian obligations that judicial authorities must balance alongside the requirements of the law, particularly when a defendant's health is at stake.

Background

As the spouse of one of Sri Lanka's most prominent political figures, Shiranthi Rajapaksa has faced considerable public and legal scrutiny in recent years. Her court appearances have drawn significant attention, with her health status now emerging as a key consideration in the ongoing proceedings.

Further hearings in the matter are expected to continue, with the court set to monitor developments including her medical treatment going forward.

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