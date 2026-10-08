Colombo High Court Dismisses Preliminary Objections Raised by Shasheendra Rajapaksa in Corruption Case

The Colombo High Court has dismissed preliminary objections filed by former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa and two co-defendants in an ongoing corruption case, clearing the way for proceedings to continue against the accused.

Court Overrules Defence Challenges

The ruling represents a significant development in the case, as the court found no merit in the objections raised by Shasheendra Rajapaksa — son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa — along with the two other individuals named in the matter. The rejection of these preliminary objections means the case will now proceed to the next stage of legal proceedings.

Preliminary objections are commonly raised by defence teams in an attempt to challenge the validity or admissibility of charges before a full trial commences. By overruling these objections, the Colombo High Court has signalled that the corruption allegations against the accused are sufficient to warrant a full hearing.

Background to the Case

Shasheendra Rajapaksa previously served as a State Minister and is among several members of the politically prominent Rajapaksa family who have faced legal scrutiny in recent years amid broader anti-corruption efforts in Sri Lanka.

The identities of the two other defendants named alongside Rajapaksa have not been fully disclosed in proceedings made public thus far. All three had sought to have the case dismissed at the preliminary stage, a bid that has now been firmly rejected by the court.

Proceedings to Move Forward

With the preliminary objections now set aside, the Colombo High Court is expected to schedule further hearings as the case advances through the judicial process. Legal observers note that the ruling reinforces the court's commitment to allowing corruption-related matters to be examined thoroughly on their merits.

The development is likely to be closely watched by the public and political circles alike, given the high-profile nature of those involved and the continued national focus on accountability and good governance in Sri Lanka.