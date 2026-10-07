Walipenna Police Station Officers Caught on Camera During Search Operation — Force Responds

Police Address Viral Video Showing Officers Conducting Search

Sri Lanka Police have stepped forward to clarify details surrounding a video that has been widely circulating on social media, depicting officers from the Walipenna Police Station carrying out a search operation.

The footage, which spread rapidly across various social media platforms, drew significant public attention and prompted questions regarding the conduct and circumstances of the raid shown in the recording.

Official Response from Authorities

In response to the growing public interest, police authorities confirmed that the individuals seen in the video are indeed officers attached to the Walipenna Police Station. Officials moved swiftly to provide context around the operation in an effort to address concerns raised by members of the public who had viewed the footage online.

The police statement aimed to shed light on the nature of the search depicted, as speculation had begun to mount following the video's widespread sharing among Sri Lankan social media users.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Scrutiny

The incident highlights the increasing role that social media plays in bringing police activity into the public eye, with citizens across the country using digital platforms to question and scrutinise law enforcement conduct.

Authorities have indicated that the matter is being looked into further, and any additional findings are expected to be communicated through official channels in due course.

The Walipenna Police Station falls under the jurisdiction of the Sri Lanka Police service, and the incident is being monitored at senior levels within the force.