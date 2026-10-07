Six Accused Including Piyath Nikeshala and Former MP Sri Ranga Discharged in Ranil's House Arson Case

Social activist Piyath Nikeshala, former Member of Parliament J. Sri Ranga, and four other individuals have been discharged in connection with the case involving the arson attack on former President Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence.

The six accused were released on the seventh of this month following directives issued by the relevant authorities overseeing the proceedings.

Background of the Case

The arson attack on Wickremesinghe's personal home became one of the most high-profile incidents linked to the civil unrest that gripped Sri Lanka during its unprecedented economic crisis. The attack, which drew widespread attention both locally and internationally, resulted in multiple individuals being taken into custody as authorities sought to identify and prosecute those responsible.

Piyath Nikeshala, a prominent social activist who rose to public attention during the Aragalaya protest movement, was among those named as accused in the case. Former MP J. Sri Ranga was also implicated alongside him, making the legal proceedings a matter of significant public interest.

Discharge of the Accused

The discharge of all six individuals marks a notable development in a case that has been closely watched by the Sri Lankan public. Their release follows a legal process through which the court determined sufficient grounds to discharge them from the proceedings.

The outcome is expected to reignite public debate around accountability for acts of violence that occurred during one of Sri Lanka's most turbulent political and economic periods in recent history.