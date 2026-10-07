Sampath Bank Teams Up With Bancstac to Roll Out Google Pay for Sri Lankan Merchants

A New Era of Digital Payments in Sri Lanka

Sampath Bank has forged a strategic partnership with fintech firm Bancstac to introduce Google Pay as a payment option for merchants across Sri Lanka, marking a significant milestone in the country's rapidly evolving digital payments landscape.

What the Partnership Means for Merchants

The collaboration will allow Sri Lankan merchants to accept payments through Google Pay, one of the world's most widely used digital wallets. This move is expected to streamline transactions for both businesses and consumers, reducing reliance on cash and traditional card-based payments.

For local merchants, the integration offers a more seamless checkout experience, potentially attracting a broader customer base that already uses Google Pay for everyday transactions. The partnership positions Sampath Bank at the forefront of financial technology adoption in Sri Lanka.

Fintech Collaboration Driving Innovation

Bancstac, which specialises in payment technology solutions, brings the technical infrastructure required to facilitate the Google Pay integration. By combining Bancstac's fintech expertise with Sampath Bank's extensive merchant network and banking reach, the two organisations aim to accelerate the shift toward cashless commerce in the island nation.

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Digital Economy

This development comes at a time when Sri Lanka is actively working to modernise its financial ecosystem. The introduction of internationally recognised payment platforms such as Google Pay is expected to boost consumer confidence in digital transactions while also supporting the government's broader goals of promoting a cashless economy.

The partnership between Sampath Bank and Bancstac is anticipated to benefit a wide range of businesses, from large retailers to small and medium-sized enterprises, offering them access to a globally trusted payment solution without the complexity of independent integration.