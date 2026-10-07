Sajith Urges Government to Uphold Respect for the Buddhist Robe and Religious Traditions

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has stepped forward to voice serious concerns regarding the treatment of imprisoned Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, calling on the government to ensure that the dignity of the Buddhist robe is respected throughout the legal and prison process.

A Matter of Religious Dignity

Premadasa made his position clear that irrespective of the legal circumstances surrounding Ven. Gnanasara Thero's imprisonment, the sanctity associated with the Buddhist robe must not be compromised. He stressed that Sri Lanka's deep-rooted religious traditions demand that such matters be handled with the utmost sensitivity and cultural awareness.

The Opposition Leader's remarks reflect a broader concern shared by sections of Sri Lankan society regarding how the state balances judicial proceedings with the respect owed to members of the Buddhist clergy, an institution that holds a place of profound reverence among the island's majority Sinhalese population.

Context of the Case

Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, a prominent and at times controversial figure within Sri Lanka's Buddhist nationalist movement, has been serving a prison sentence following legal proceedings against him. His incarceration has periodically drawn attention from religious quarters and political figures alike, with debates arising over the appropriate manner in which ordained clergy should be treated within the country's correctional system.

Premadasa's Call to Action

Sajith Premadasa urged the ruling government to take immediate steps to ensure that established religious customs and traditions are honoured, particularly as they relate to the treatment of Buddhist monks in custody. He emphasised that failing to do so would not only disrespect a revered institution but could also inflame sentiments among the country's Buddhist community.

The dignity of the Buddhist robe must be upheld under all circumstances. The government has a responsibility to honour our religious traditions and to treat members of the clergy with the respect their standing demands.

Premadasa's intervention signals that the issue is likely to gain further traction in parliamentary discourse, as opposition members continue to scrutinise the government's handling of matters intersecting law, religion, and cultural identity in Sri Lanka.

The call comes at a time when religious sensitivities remain a significant dimension of the country's political landscape, and how the government responds could have notable implications for its relationship with influential religious institutions and their followers.

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