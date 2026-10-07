Namal Rajapaksa Urges Government to Look Inward on Pardons, Citing Saudi Arabia Precedent in Gnanasara Row

Opposition parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa took aim at the ruling government over its handling of the Gnanasara Thero pardon controversy, drawing a pointed comparison with Saudi Arabia's own use of executive clemency as he addressed Parliament following his release from remand custody.

A Parliament Address From Remand to the Chamber

Rajapaksa, who was brought directly from remand custody to deliver his remarks, wasted little time in turning his address into a sharp political statement. The Rajapaksa loyalist and opposition MP challenged the government's posture on the controversial pardon granted to Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero, arguing that those in power should first examine their own conduct before casting judgment.

The Saudi Arabia Comparison

At the heart of Namal's argument was a comparison drawn with Saudi Arabia, a country where the granting of royal pardons is an established and widely recognised practice. He questioned the basis on which the current government was criticising previous administrations over the use of presidential pardon powers, suggesting that such mechanisms are neither unique to Sri Lanka nor inherently improper.

"Set an example at home," Namal was quoted as saying, implying that the government's criticism rings hollow without a credible and consistent standard being applied domestically.

Gnanasara Thero Pardon Back in the Spotlight

The pardon granted to Gnanasara Thero has remained a politically sensitive issue in Sri Lanka. The Buddhist monk, who was serving a prison sentence, received a presidential pardon that drew criticism from civil society groups and minority communities, particularly given his organisation's controversial record. The matter has continued to surface in parliamentary debate, with opposing sides trading accusations over the legitimacy and motivation behind the decision.

Political Context

Namal Rajapaksa's appearance in Parliament from remand custody itself drew significant attention, underscoring the turbulent political environment surrounding the Rajapaksa family following the economic crisis that led to the ousting of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Despite his legal troubles, Namal has remained an active voice for the opposition, frequently using parliamentary platforms to challenge the current administration.

His latest remarks are expected to reignite debate both within and outside Parliament over the boundaries of executive pardon powers in Sri Lanka and the political motivations that may influence their use.