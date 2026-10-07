Nalanda College Edge Closer to Knockout Stage After Dominant Nine-Wicket Victory

Nalanda College, Colombo moved a significant step closer to securing their place in the knockout stage of the Under 19 Division I Tier A Limited Overs Tournament after registering a commanding nine-wicket victory over Gurukula College at Campbell Place on Tuesday.

The result extended Nalanda's unbeaten run in the competition, strengthening their position at the top of the standings and raising expectations among supporters that the Colombo school will advance deep into the tournament.

Dominant Performance from Start to Finish

The margin of victory left little doubt about Nalanda's superiority on the day, as the side overpowered Gurukula College with striking efficiency in both departments of the game. Chasing down the target with the loss of just one wicket underlined the clinical nature of their batting display.

The comprehensive win signals that Nalanda College are shaping up as one of the standout sides in this year's Under 19 tournament, with their consistency throughout the campaign setting them apart from their rivals.

Eyes on the Knockout Stage

With their unbeaten record still intact, Nalanda now stand on the cusp of confirming a berth in the knockout rounds, a milestone that would reflect the team's sustained effort and discipline across their matches so far.

Cricket enthusiasts across the island will be watching closely as the tournament progresses, with Nalanda College emerging as one of the teams to beat heading into the later stages of the competition.