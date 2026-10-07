Hakeem Challenges Government's Foreign Policy Credibility Over Iranian Vessel Controversy

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader and Member of Parliament Rauff Hakeem launched a sharp rebuke against the Government's foreign policy position in Parliament on Wednesday, directing pointed questions at the administration over its handling of Iranian ships — a matter he suggested should cause the Government deep embarrassment.

Parliament Confrontation

Hakeem did not mince his words during the parliamentary session, openly questioning the credibility and consistency of Sri Lanka's foreign policy approach in relation to Iranian vessels. His challenge, framed in blunt and provocative terms, drew significant attention from fellow parliamentarians and political observers alike.

"Aren't you ashamed?" Hakeem reportedly directed at the Government benches, encapsulating the frustration he and his party hold over what they view as an incoherent and potentially compromising foreign policy stance.

Foreign Policy Under Scrutiny

The SLMC leader's intervention highlights growing concerns within opposition circles regarding how Sri Lanka manages its international relationships, particularly with nations under global scrutiny. The issue of Iranian ships has become a flashpoint for broader debates about the island nation's diplomatic positioning and its obligations under international frameworks.

Hakeem's questioning signals that the opposition intends to keep sustained pressure on the Government to provide clear and transparent explanations regarding the matter, insisting that Sri Lanka's international reputation and credibility are at stake.

The Government is yet to issue a formal response to the specific allegations and concerns raised by the SLMC leader during the parliamentary session.