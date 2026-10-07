Gnanasara Thero to Join Prison Printing Unit as Sentence Resumes, Officials Confirm

Bodu Bala Sena General Secretary Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thero, ordered by a court to serve out the remainder of his prison sentence, will be assigned to the printing work party at the prison facility, officials have confirmed.

Assignment to Printing Section

Prison authorities announced on Tuesday that the prominent Buddhist monk, following his return to custody under court order, would be placed within the institution's printing section as part of standard work party arrangements applied to inmates serving custodial sentences.

The decision to assign Gnanasara Thero to the printing unit follows established prison protocols, under which inmates are allocated to various work parties based on availability and institutional requirements.

Background

Gnanasara Thero, who leads the nationalist Buddhist organisation Bodu Bala Sena, had previously been serving a prison term before being released following a presidential pardon. His return to custody came after a court ruling directed that he serve the remaining portion of his original sentence.

The monk has been a controversial figure in Sri Lanka, drawing both strong support from certain quarters and significant criticism for statements and actions that have sparked public debate over the years.

Prison officials confirmed the assignment was made in accordance with normal institutional procedures governing the management of inmates at the facility.