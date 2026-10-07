Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa Arrested by Anti-Corruption Commission

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa has been taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), marking a significant development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to hold high-profile figures accountable for alleged financial misconduct.

Arrest on Corruption Allegations

CIABOC officials moved to arrest Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, following investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption levelled against her. The arrest underscores the commission's mandate to pursue cases regardless of the political stature or public prominence of the individuals involved.

A High-Profile Case

As the former First Lady of Sri Lanka, Shiranthi Rajapaksa occupied one of the most prominent positions in the country during the Mahinda Rajapaksa administration. Her arrest is expected to draw considerable public attention and reignite debate surrounding accountability and transparency within Sri Lanka's political establishment.

CIABOC's Role

CIABOC serves as Sri Lanka's primary independent body tasked with investigating and prosecuting corruption-related offences. The commission has the authority to investigate public officials, political figures, and private individuals suspected of engaging in corrupt practices.

The arrest was carried out by CIABOC investigators

Allegations centre on bribery and corruption

Further legal proceedings are expected to follow

Authorities have indicated that the investigation remains active, and additional details surrounding the specific nature of the allegations are expected to emerge as the legal process unfolds. The case is being closely watched by anti-corruption advocates and the general public alike.

CIABOC continues to reinforce its commitment to pursuing corruption allegations at every level of Sri Lankan society, irrespective of the accused's political connections or social standing.

No formal statement had been issued by the Rajapaksa family at the time of reporting. Sri Lanka's legal system will now determine the course of proceedings against the former First Lady.

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