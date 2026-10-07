Breast Cancer Kills Three Sri Lankan Women Every Day, Warns Health Authorities

A Growing Crisis in Women's Health

Breast cancer continues to exact a devastating toll on Sri Lankan women, with the disease claiming the lives of approximately three individuals every single day across the island, health authorities have warned.

The alarming statistic has prompted renewed calls from medical professionals and public health officials for greater awareness, earlier detection, and improved access to screening services throughout the country.

The Scale of the Problem

Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent and deadly cancers affecting women in Sri Lanka. Experts point out that while treatments have advanced significantly in recent decades, late diagnosis continues to be a critical factor driving high mortality rates.

Many patients, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, present to healthcare facilities only after the disease has progressed to advanced stages, dramatically reducing the chances of successful treatment and survival.

Why Early Detection Matters

Medical specialists emphasise that breast cancer, when detected early, carries significantly higher survival rates. Key steps recommended for women include:

Regular self-examination to identify unusual lumps or changes

Routine clinical breast examinations by a qualified healthcare provider

Mammography screening, particularly for women over the age of 40

Seeking immediate medical attention upon noticing any abnormal symptoms

A Call to Action

Health advocates are urging the Sri Lankan government to strengthen national cancer screening programmes and ensure that diagnostic facilities are made accessible and affordable to women from all walks of life, including those in underserved communities.

Awareness alone is not enough — we must ensure every woman in this country has the means and the opportunity to get screened before it is too late.

Public health campaigns and community-level outreach are considered essential tools in reversing the current trend, with officials stressing that education, destigmatisation, and timely intervention are the most effective weapons in the fight against breast cancer in Sri Lanka.