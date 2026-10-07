BOI Eyes January 2027 Launch of Industrial Zone Infrastructure Work in the North

Sri Lanka's Board of Investment (BOI) has set January 2027 as the target date to commence infrastructure development at two new Export Processing Zones planned for the Northern Province, signalling a renewed push to attract industrial investment to a region still rebuilding from decades of conflict.

Zones Planned for Paranthan and Surrounds

The two industrial zones are earmarked for development in the Paranthan area, with the BOI working to lay the groundwork necessary to bring both sites up to a standard capable of drawing export-oriented manufacturers and foreign investors.

The January 2027 timeline represents a firm milestone the investment promotion body has set internally as it coordinates land preparation, utilities planning, and the broader logistical requirements needed before construction can begin in earnest.

Strategic Focus on the North

The Northern Province has long been identified as a priority area for economic development, given the region's significant untapped labour pool and its geographic proximity to South Indian trade routes. Export Processing Zones, which offer investors streamlined regulatory conditions and duty concessions, are widely regarded as effective tools for generating industrial employment in underserved regions.

BOI officials have indicated that fast-tracking these zones forms part of a broader national strategy to decentralise industrial activity beyond the Western Province and create sustainable livelihoods for communities in the North.

Investment Opportunities on the Horizon

Once infrastructure work begins, the zones are expected to open opportunities across several export-oriented sectors, potentially including garments and textiles, light manufacturing, and agro-processing industries that could leverage the agricultural output of the Northern region.

The BOI is expected to formally promote both zones to prospective investors ahead of the 2027 construction start, giving businesses sufficient lead time to plan facility requirements and workforce strategies.

For communities in Paranthan and surrounding areas, the development of operational Export Processing Zones could represent a transformative shift — bringing formal employment, skills development, and an injection of foreign exchange earnings to a part of the country that has waited long for its economic moment.