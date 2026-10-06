Tamil Nadu CM Urges Centre to Secure Release of 20 Indian Fishermen Held by Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging the central government to take swift diplomatic action to secure the release of 20 Indian fishermen currently in Sri Lankan custody.

Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Authorities

The detained fishermen, believed to be from Tamil Nadu, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, a recurring issue that has long strained relations between fishing communities on both sides of the Palk Strait. Their families have been left in a state of distress and uncertainty as they await word on their release.

Chief Minister Stalin appealed to Minister Jaishankar to intervene at the diplomatic level and ensure that the fishermen are repatriated to India without further delay. The letter underscores the continued vulnerability of Tamil Nadu fishermen who regularly venture into waters close to the International Maritime Boundary Line.

A Long-Standing Issue

The detention of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan naval authorities is not an isolated incident. Hundreds of fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested over the years for allegedly crossing into Sri Lankan territorial waters, sparking repeated calls from state leaders for stronger central intervention.

The livelihood of thousands of coastal families in Tamil Nadu depends on fishing in these waters, making each detention a matter of serious humanitarian and political concern for the state government.

Call for Diplomatic Engagement

By formally writing to the External Affairs Minister, Chief Minister Stalin has signalled that the state government views this matter as requiring urgent attention at the highest levels of Indian foreign policy. Observers note that such letters have, in the past, prompted diplomatic communication between New Delhi and Colombo to facilitate the release of detained fishermen.

As of now, the Ministry of External Affairs has not issued a formal response to the Chief Minister's letter. Authorities in Sri Lanka have also not made any public statement regarding the status of the 20 detained individuals.

The incident once again highlights the need for a comprehensive bilateral framework between India and Sri Lanka to address the issue of fishermen detentions in a humane and lasting manner.

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