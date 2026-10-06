Sri Lanka Has Spent Just 8% of Cyclone Ditwah Reconstruction Funds, World Bank Reveals

Sri Lanka has utilised only eight percent of funds allocated for rebuilding efforts following Cyclone Ditwah, even as the country records a rare budget surplus, according to findings from the World Bank.

Reconstruction Spending Falls Far Short

The low disbursement rate has raised concerns over the pace of recovery for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah, with the vast majority of reconstruction funding remaining unspent. The World Bank's figures highlight a significant gap between funds made available and those actually deployed on the ground for rebuilding homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods in the affected regions.

A Rare Fiscal Surplus Amid Ongoing Challenges

The slow spending comes at an unusual moment for Sri Lanka's public finances. The country has recorded a rare budget surplus, a milestone that reflects the government's ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts following the severe economic crisis of recent years. While the surplus signals progress in stabilising the nation's finances, critics may question why recovery funds for disaster-affected citizens are not being mobilised more efficiently.

Pressure to Accelerate Disbursement

The World Bank's disclosure is likely to intensify pressure on authorities to fast-track the release and utilisation of Cyclone Ditwah reconstruction funds. Communities in affected areas continue to await meaningful support, and delays in rebuilding can have lasting consequences for vulnerable populations.

Analysts note that while achieving a budget surplus is a positive indicator of economic discipline, it must be balanced with timely and effective delivery of committed reconstruction assistance to those most in need.