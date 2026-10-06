SLPP General Secretary Launches Nationwide Campaign, Blasts NPP Government Over Political Persecution and Institutional Decline

SLPP Kicks Off Island-Wide Seminar Series in Kalutara

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam has launched a sharp and wide-ranging attack on the ruling National People's Power (NPP) administration, using the inaugural event of the party's new nationwide seminar series as his platform to voice deep concerns about the country's political direction.

Campaign Rooted in Justice and Accountability

The seminar series, titled Yukthiya Wenuwen Nagitimu — translated as "Rise Up for Justice" — was officially launched in Kalutara, marking the beginning of what the SLPP describes as a structured, island-wide political education and mobilisation effort aimed at rallying public support against what the party characterises as growing governmental overreach.

Allegations of Political Persecution

Kariyawasam did not mince words at the launch event, alleging that the NPP government has engaged in deliberate political persecution targeting opposition figures and their supporters. He raised serious concerns about what he described as the systematic erosion of key state institutions under the current administration, warning that such decay poses a long-term threat to Sri Lanka's democratic framework.

The seminar series is intended to awaken the public to what the SLPP views as a troubling concentration of power and a departure from the rule of law under the NPP government.

Opposition Seeks to Rebuild Political Presence

The launch of the Yukthiya Wenuwen Nagitimu campaign signals a renewed effort by the SLPP to reassert itself as a credible opposition force following its significant electoral setbacks. By taking its message directly to communities across the country, the party appears determined to rebuild grassroots support and challenge the NPP's narrative ahead of future political contests.

The Kalutara event is expected to be followed by seminars in multiple districts, with party organisers indicating that the programme will cover all regions of the island in the weeks ahead.