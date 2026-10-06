Sajith Premadasa Warns Sri Lankans Will Pay the Price for Government's Economic Mismanagement

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has issued a stark warning that all 22 million Sri Lankans will ultimately bear the burden of what he describes as the government's deeply flawed approach to managing the country's economy.

A Warning to the Nation

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, made the remarks as concerns continue to mount over Sri Lanka's economic trajectory following the country's historic financial crisis in recent years. The Opposition Leader did not mince words, placing direct responsibility on the ruling administration for what he characterised as a series of miscalculations and poor policy decisions.

Consequences for Ordinary Citizens

The Opposition Leader stressed that it is the ordinary men and women of Sri Lanka — not politicians — who will ultimately suffer the fallout of misguided economic policies. He called on the government to take immediate corrective action before the situation deteriorates further.

Premadasa highlighted the vulnerability of low and middle-income families in the face of continued economic instability.

He urged greater transparency and accountability in the government's handling of public finances.

The Opposition Leader called for a more people-centred approach to economic recovery and governance.

Opposition Pressure Mounts

The warning adds to growing pressure from opposition ranks on the government to demonstrate tangible progress in stabilising Sri Lanka's economy and improving living conditions for its citizens. Sri Lanka has been navigating a difficult path of economic reforms tied to its International Monetary Fund recovery programme, and critics argue that the pace and direction of those reforms remain a cause for serious concern.

Premadasa's comments reflect a broader sentiment among opposition politicians that the government must be held accountable for its economic stewardship at a time when many Sri Lankans continue to struggle with the cost of living.

As Sri Lanka pushes forward with its recovery efforts, the political debate over economic management is expected to intensify, with the opposition signalling that it will continue to hold the government's feet to the fire on behalf of the country's 22 million people.

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