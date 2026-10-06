Red Alert Issued for 17 Districts as Sri Lanka Faces Severe Lightning Threat
Department of Meteorology Raises Alarm Over Dangerous Lightning Conditions
The Department of Meteorology has issued a red-level warning for severe lightning activity across 17 districts in Sri Lanka, urging residents to take immediate precautions as hazardous weather conditions sweep across multiple provinces.
Affected Provinces and Districts
The high-alert advisory covers districts falling under the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-western, and Southern provinces. Residents in these areas are being urged to remain vigilant as conditions are deemed particularly dangerous.
- Western Province
- Sabaragamuwa Province
- Central Province
- Uva Province
- North-western Province
- Southern Province
Public Urged to Exercise Caution
A red alert represents the highest level of weather warning issued by the Department of Meteorology, signalling that dangerous conditions are either imminent or already occurring in the flagged areas. Members of the public in affected districts are strongly advised to stay indoors where possible and avoid open spaces, tall trees, and elevated ground during lightning activity.
Residents in the warned districts should take all necessary safety measures and follow updates from the Department of Meteorology closely.
Authorities have also cautioned farmers, outdoor workers, and those involved in fishing and other open-air activities to postpone or halt operations until conditions improve. Parents and school administrators are similarly advised to exercise caution regarding outdoor activities for children.
Stay Updated
The Department of Meteorology is expected to provide further updates as weather patterns develop. Sri Lankans in all warned districts are encouraged to monitor official advisories regularly and report any weather-related emergencies to the relevant local authorities.
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cant even dry my clothes outside now, typical rainy season
goverment issues alert but no proper warning system in villages
stay inside ppl, this is not a joke, lightning is deadly
yes but who will tell the farmers working outside the whole day