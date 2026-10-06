Prime Minister Leads CSE Bell-Ringing Ceremony to Boost Financial Literacy Across Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka marked its participation in World Investor Week (WIW) 2026 with a ceremonial market opening bell-ringing at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) on 5 October 2026, an event that drew the patronage of the Prime Minister and underscored the country's commitment to advancing financial literacy and investor education.

A Global Movement with Local Significance

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) and the CSE joined stock exchanges from across the globe in the symbolic bell-ringing tradition, which serves as an annual rallying call to raise public awareness about the importance of sound investing and financial knowledge.

World Investor Week, coordinated by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), brings together regulators and market institutions worldwide each year to promote informed and responsible investment behaviour among the general public.

High-Level Endorsement

The Prime Minister's presence at the ceremony lent significant weight to the occasion, signalling that financial literacy remains a national priority at the highest levels of government. The event highlighted the growing recognition that an educated investing public is essential to building a resilient and inclusive capital market in Sri Lanka.

Empowering Sri Lankan Investors

The SEC and CSE have been ramping up outreach efforts aimed at equipping Sri Lankans — particularly first-time and retail investors — with the knowledge and tools needed to participate confidently in the country's capital markets.

Promoting awareness of investor rights and responsibilities

Educating the public on risks associated with market investments

Encouraging long-term, informed investment practices

Expanding access to financial education across diverse communities

World Investor Week serves as a timely reminder that financial literacy is not a privilege but a necessity for every citizen seeking to secure their economic future.

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery and works to deepen its capital markets, initiatives such as World Investor Week are expected to play a pivotal role in fostering public trust and broadening investor participation at the CSE.

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