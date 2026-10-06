Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern Provinces This Afternoon

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for Tuesday, 06 October 2026, warning of heavy rainfall across several provinces as the day progresses.

Morning Mist Expected in Hill Country

Residents in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces are advised to anticipate misty conditions during the early hours of the morning. Such conditions are typical for elevated areas and may reduce visibility on mountain roads and highways.

Afternoon Showers to Intensify

Meteorologists are forecasting showers and thundershowers across multiple regions later in the day. Of particular concern are rainfall totals exceeding 75 millimetres, which are expected at isolated locations within the following provinces after 1.00 pm:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

Central Province

Southern Province

The forecast was issued at 5.30 a.m. on 06 October 2026 by the Department of Meteorology.

Public Advised to Take Precautions

Rainfall exceeding 75 millimetres within a short period can lead to localised flooding, landslides and difficult road conditions, particularly in low-lying and hilly terrain. Residents in the affected provinces are urged to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours and follow any advisories issued by the Disaster Management Centre.

Further updates are expected to be issued by the Department of Meteorology as conditions develop throughout the day.