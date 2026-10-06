Health Minister Assures Public of Stable Medicine Supplies Amid Cancer Patient Shortage Concerns

Minister Moves to Calm Public Fears Over Drug Availability

Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has sought to reassure Sri Lankans that essential medicines remain adequately stocked across the country, pushing back against growing concerns that cancer patients are facing critical shortages at state hospitals.

The minister's statement comes in response to reports suggesting that vulnerable patients, particularly those undergoing cancer treatment, have been struggling to access necessary medications through the public health system.

Government Insists Situation Is Under Control

Minister Jayatissa maintained that there are no widespread shortages affecting the broader supply of essential drugs, indicating that the situation does not reflect a systemic breakdown in the country's pharmaceutical procurement and distribution network.

However, the reports surrounding cancer patients have drawn significant public attention, raising questions about the reliability of medicine supplies for those with critical and life-threatening conditions who depend heavily on the state health sector for their care.

A Sector Under Scrutiny

Sri Lanka's public health system has faced ongoing pressures in recent years, including challenges stemming from the country's economic crisis, which disrupted medicine imports and strained hospital resources. While conditions have gradually improved, patient advocacy groups and medical professionals continue to monitor drug availability closely.

The Health Ministry is expected to provide further updates as it addresses the specific concerns raised regarding oncology patients and works to ensure uninterrupted access to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the population.

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