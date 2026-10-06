GL Peiris Calls for Caution on Saudi Death Row Case, Hits Out at Government Over BRICS Snub

Veteran politician and Janathawadi Joint Opposition Convenor Professor G. L. Peiris has urged all parties, including the government, to exercise extreme caution when making representations on behalf of Sri Lankan national Sivarasa Anojan, who currently faces a death sentence in Saudi Arabia.

A Delicate Diplomatic Matter

Professor Peiris, speaking yesterday (05), stressed that the sensitivity of the case demands a measured and responsible approach from both state and non-state actors. He warned that ill-considered public statements or poorly handled diplomatic interventions could potentially worsen the situation for the accused, rather than assist in securing a favourable outcome.

Sivarasa Anojan, a Sri Lankan citizen, is currently on death row in Saudi Arabia in connection with a controversial case that has drawn significant attention both locally and internationally. The case has placed pressure on the Sri Lankan government to act swiftly and effectively through diplomatic channels to protect the life of one of its nationals abroad.

Sharp Criticism Over BRICS Exclusion

Beyond the Saudi Arabia matter, Professor Peiris also launched a sharp attack on the government over what he described as a serious diplomatic failure regarding Sri Lanka's relationship with the BRICS bloc.

The opposition convenor blasted the administration for its handling of the BRICS affair, suggesting that the government's approach had resulted in a damaging setback for Sri Lanka's international standing and its broader foreign policy ambitions. He implied that the episode reflected a deeper pattern of mismanagement in the country's external relations under the current administration.

Calls for Accountability

Professor Peiris's remarks underline growing opposition concern over how the government is managing Sri Lanka's most pressing international engagements. Critics argue that at a time when the island nation is working to rebuild its global reputation following the economic crisis, diplomatic missteps carry particularly heavy consequences.

The Janathawadi Joint Opposition has indicated it will continue to scrutinise the government's foreign policy decisions and hold it accountable for outcomes in cases such as that of Sivarasa Anojan, where a Sri Lankan life hangs in the balance.