Former First Lady Shiranthi Wickremesinghe Rajapaksa Summoned to Appear Before FCID on October 13

Shiranthi Wickremesinghe Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been summoned to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) on October 13, according to officials familiar with the matter.

FCID Summons Former First Lady

The summons issued to the former First Lady marks a significant development in the ongoing investigations being conducted by the FCID, which has been actively pursuing a number of high-profile financial crime cases linked to individuals associated with the previous administration.

Shiranthi Wickremesinghe Rajapaksa, who was a prominent public figure during her husband's tenure as President of Sri Lanka, is expected to present herself before investigators at the FCID on the designated date to assist with their inquiries.

Background on the FCID Investigations

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division was established to probe allegations of financial misconduct, corruption, and misappropriation of public funds. The division has summoned and questioned several prominent political figures and individuals connected to the former Rajapaksa administration as part of its wide-ranging investigations.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the inquiry for which Shiranthi has been summoned have not been officially disclosed at this stage. Authorities are expected to release more information following her appearance before the division.

The development is being closely watched by political observers and the general public, as investigations into the former administration continue to draw significant attention across the country.

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