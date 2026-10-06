FCID Seeks Court Order to Freeze Matara Land Allegedly Tied to Basil Rajapaksa

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) has told court that it intends to take steps to suspend the use of a land in Matara that is allegedly linked to former Finance Minister and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) stalwart Basil Rajapaksa, in a move that signals a significant development in an ongoing financial crimes probe.

FCID Notifies Court of Intended Action

Investigators from the FCID informed the presiding court that formal measures would be initiated to halt any use or transactions involving the disputed Matara property. The division, which operates under the Sri Lanka Police and is tasked with probing high-profile financial offences, has been building its case around the alleged acquisition and use of the land in question.

The move to seek a suspension order is seen as a procedural step to preserve the status of the property while investigations continue, preventing any potential disposal or alteration of the asset before legal proceedings are concluded.

Property Allegedly Linked to Senior Political Figure

The land at the centre of the inquiry is alleged to have connections to Basil Rajapaksa, a powerful figure in Sri Lankan politics and a key architect of the SLPP. He has previously served in senior cabinet positions, including as Minister of Finance during a particularly turbulent period in the country's economic history.

Authorities have not disclosed the full details of how the property is allegedly connected to Rajapaksa, as the investigation remains active. However, the decision to seek a court-sanctioned suspension of the land's use underscores the seriousness with which the FCID is treating the matter.

Broader Context of Financial Crime Investigations

The FCID has in recent years been involved in a number of high-profile investigations targeting alleged financial misconduct by politically connected individuals. Critics have at times questioned the pace and consistency of such probes, while supporters argue they are essential to restoring accountability and public trust in state institutions.

The FCID operates under the purview of Sri Lanka Police and focuses on financial and economic crimes.

Suspects or persons of interest in FCID cases are not automatically presumed guilty under Sri Lankan law.

Court proceedings relating to the Matara land matter are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Further details are anticipated as the case progresses through the judicial system, with public and political attention likely to remain high given the profile of the individual allegedly involved.