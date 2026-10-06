Debunked: False Muslim Population Claims Fuel Anti-Minority Sentiment in Sri Lanka

Misinformation Targets Sri Lanka's Muslim Community

A false claim about the size of Sri Lanka's Muslim population has been circulating widely, stoking ethnic tensions and spreading anti-Muslim sentiment across the island nation, fact-checkers and community leaders have warned.

What the False Claim Alleges

The misleading narrative exaggerates the proportion of Muslims within Sri Lanka's total population, presenting distorted figures that bear no resemblance to verified census data. Experts say the false information is being deliberately spread to provoke fear and hostility toward the Muslim minority community.

According to official statistics, Muslims account for approximately nine to ten percent of Sri Lanka's population — a figure that stands in stark contrast to the inflated numbers being promoted through social media channels and messaging platforms.

A Pattern of Targeted Disinformation

This is not an isolated incident. Sri Lanka's Muslim community has repeatedly been the target of misinformation campaigns, particularly in the years following the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which severely damaged inter-communal relations across the country.

Analysts note that false demographic claims are a common tool used globally to inflame ethnic and religious tensions, often serving the agenda of ultranationalist groups seeking to portray minority communities as a threat to the majority population.

Misinformation about minority population figures is a well-documented tactic used to manufacture fear and justify discrimination against vulnerable communities.

Community Leaders and Activists Raise the Alarm

Civil society groups and Muslim community representatives in Sri Lanka have urged the public to verify population data through official government sources before sharing content online. They have also called on social media platforms to take stronger action against accounts spreading ethnically charged misinformation.

Sri Lanka's Muslim population is officially recorded at between nine and ten percent of the total population.

The false claims circulating online significantly overstate this figure.

Authorities have been urged to investigate the sources of the disinformation campaign.

Calls for Responsible Reporting and Civic Awareness

Media organisations and digital literacy advocates have renewed their calls for responsible consumption and sharing of information, particularly on sensitive matters relating to ethnicity and religion. Sri Lanka's complex ethnic landscape — home to Sinhalese, Tamil, Muslim, and Burgher communities — demands careful, fact-based public discourse, they argue.

With national reconciliation efforts still ongoing, commentators warn that unchecked misinformation poses a genuine threat to the fragile social cohesion that Sri Lanka has been working to rebuild in the aftermath of decades of civil conflict and more recent communal unrest.

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