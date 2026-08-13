Sri Lanka Clinches Bronze at WCOPA 2026 in Las Vegas

Sri Lanka has secured a bronze medal at the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) 2026, held in the glittering entertainment capital of Las Vegas, marking yet another proud moment for the island nation on the international stage.

A Triumph on the World Stage

The achievement underscores Sri Lanka's growing presence in the global performing arts arena, with the country's talented representatives competing against participants from nations across the world at one of the most prestigious performing arts competitions on the international calendar.

WCOPA, often referred to as the Olympics of the Performing Arts, draws thousands of contestants spanning disciplines such as dance, music, and theatrical performance, making any podium finish a remarkable accomplishment for a competing nation.

Pride for the Nation

The bronze medal win is expected to inspire a new generation of young Sri Lankan performers to pursue their artistic ambitions with greater confidence and determination, demonstrating that local talent is more than capable of holding its own on the world's biggest stages.

Sri Lanka's performance community and supporters at home have welcomed the news with great enthusiasm, celebrating the dedication and hard work that the competing representatives brought to Las Vegas.

The result stands as a testament to the strength and richness of Sri Lanka's performing arts culture, and the country looks forward to building on this success in future international competitions.