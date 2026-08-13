Sri Lanka Avoids Power Cuts After Securing Coal Supplies and Hydropower Gains

Stable Power Supply Maintained Across the Island

Sri Lanka has successfully averted power cuts following the government's efforts to secure adequate coal stocks and a notable improvement in hydropower generation, bringing relief to households and businesses across the country.

Coal Procurement Ensures Thermal Plant Operations

Authorities have confirmed that sufficient coal supplies have been secured to keep the country's thermal power plants running without interruption. The steady availability of coal has played a critical role in maintaining uninterrupted electricity generation, particularly during periods when renewable energy sources fall short of meeting national demand.

Improved Rainfall Boosts Hydropower Output

In addition to the secured coal stocks, improved rainfall across key reservoir catchment areas has led to a significant boost in hydropower generation. Sri Lanka's hydro plants, which form a vital backbone of the national grid, have benefited from the increased water levels, easing pressure on thermal generation and reducing overall fuel costs.

Relief for Consumers and Businesses

The combination of these two factors has allowed the Ceylon Electricity Board to maintain a stable power supply without resorting to scheduled or unscheduled load shedding. This comes as welcome news for Sri Lankan households and industries that have previously endured prolonged power disruptions during periods of energy shortages.

Energy sector officials have indicated that they remain vigilant in monitoring supply levels to ensure continuity, with plans in place to respond swiftly should conditions change in the weeks ahead.