Sri Lanka Navy Intercepts Indian Fishing Vessel, Detains Nine Crew Members

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized an Indian fishing trawler and taken nine Indian fishermen into custody on suspicion of conducting illegal fishing operations in Sri Lankan waters, naval authorities confirmed.

Vessel and Crew Apprehended

Naval personnel intercepted the Indian trawler during a routine maritime patrol, detaining all nine fishermen on board. The vessel was escorted to a naval facility following the apprehension, as authorities moved to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged breach of Sri Lanka's maritime boundaries.

Ongoing Issue of Illegal Fishing

The incident is the latest in a long-running series of confrontations between the Sri Lanka Navy and Indian fishing vessels operating in Sri Lankan territorial waters. Authorities have repeatedly warned that illegal fishing by foreign trawlers poses a serious threat to local marine resources and the livelihoods of Sri Lankan fishing communities, particularly those in the Northern Province.

Nine Indian fishermen were taken into custody

One Indian fishing trawler was seized by naval forces

The fishermen are accused of illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters

Legal Proceedings Expected

The detained fishermen and the seized vessel are expected to be handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings. Such cases are typically referred to the Magistrate's Court, where charges related to violations of Sri Lanka's fisheries laws and maritime regulations are formally filed.

The Sri Lanka Navy has intensified patrols in the Palk Strait and surrounding waters in recent months as part of efforts to curb illegal fishing activities and protect the nation's exclusive economic zone.