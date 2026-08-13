Sri Lanka's Official Poverty Line Climbs to Rs. 17,592 Per Person

Sri Lanka's official poverty line has been revised upward to Rs. 17,592 per person per month, marking a significant increase that reflects the ongoing cost-of-living pressures facing households across the island nation.

What the Poverty Line Means

The poverty line serves as a critical benchmark used by government authorities and policymakers to determine the minimum level of income required for an individual to meet their basic needs. Those earning below this threshold are officially classified as living in poverty, making the figure central to social welfare planning and resource allocation.

The upward revision signals that the cost of essential goods and services has continued to rise, pushing the minimum survival threshold higher for ordinary Sri Lankans.

Context of the Revision

Sri Lanka has been navigating a prolonged economic recovery following the severe financial crisis that gripped the country in recent years. Rising prices for food, fuel, and other essentials have placed enormous strain on lower-income households, and the updated poverty line reflects these ground realities.

The revised poverty line stands at Rs. 17,592 per person per month

The figure is used to guide government welfare and social protection programmes

A higher poverty line may result in more individuals qualifying for state assistance

Implications for Policy and Public Welfare

The adjustment is expected to have direct implications for social protection schemes administered by the government, potentially expanding the pool of citizens eligible for financial assistance and subsidies. Welfare economists and civil society groups have long argued that an accurate and regularly updated poverty line is essential for targeting aid effectively and ensuring the most vulnerable segments of the population receive adequate support.

As Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic stabilisation, the revised poverty line serves as a reminder of the human dimension behind broader macroeconomic indicators — and the daily struggles faced by millions of families striving to make ends meet.

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