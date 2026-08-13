BASL Cautiously Optimistic After Presidential Talks on Judicial Retirement Age Amendment

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has expressed cautious hope that the government may reconsider its proposed constitutional amendment seeking to extend the retirement ages of judges, following a high-level meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Lawyers' Body Seeks Government Rethink

Senior representatives of the BASL met with the President to voice the legal community's concerns over the proposed changes, which form part of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. The association indicated that the discussions were constructive and that there remains a possibility the administration could take a more favourable position in response to their objections.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, BASL officials stopped short of declaring a firm commitment from the President, but noted that the tone of the dialogue gave grounds for measured optimism.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

The proposed amendment has drawn significant scrutiny from legal professionals and civil society groups, who argue that altering the retirement ages of sitting judges carries serious implications for the independence of the judiciary. Critics warn that such changes could open the door to political influence over the courts — a concern the BASL has been vocal about in recent weeks.

The Bar Association remains committed to protecting the independence of the judiciary and will continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that any constitutional changes uphold the rule of law.

Dialogue to Continue

The BASL confirmed that its engagement with the government on the matter is ongoing and that further discussions are expected. The association urged all parties to approach the issue with transparency and a genuine commitment to preserving constitutional integrity.

The outcome of these talks is being closely watched by the broader legal community in Sri Lanka, as any amendment to the Constitution requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament and, in certain instances, approval by the people at a referendum.

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