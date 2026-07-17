Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Cases Exceed 72,000 and Deaths Climb to 49

Sri Lanka is facing a worsening dengue outbreak this year, with the total number of confirmed cases surpassing 72,000 and the death toll continuing to climb, health authorities have warned.

Alarming Rise in Cases

According to the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU), the island nation has recorded 72,430 dengue cases so far this year, with 49 deaths attributed to the mosquito-borne disease. The figures highlight the severity of an outbreak that shows little sign of slowing down.

In a particularly concerning development, the NDCU reported that 1,195 new dengue cases were detected within a single 24-hour period ending at 6.00 a.m., underscoring the rapid pace at which the disease is spreading across the country.

A Nationwide Public Health Concern

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, poses a serious threat to public health in Sri Lanka, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall when stagnant water provides ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

Health authorities are urging the public to take immediate preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease. Key steps residents can take include:

Eliminating stagnant water around homes and workplaces

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing

Ensuring proper disposal of items that collect rainwater

Seeking prompt medical attention if dengue symptoms develop

The NDCU continues to monitor the situation closely and coordinate with regional health authorities to contain the outbreak and reduce fatalities.

With nearly 50 lives already lost this year, health officials are calling on all Sri Lankans to treat dengue prevention as a shared civic responsibility, warning that complacency could allow the situation to deteriorate further in the weeks ahead.