Tempers Flare Between Fisheries Minister Chandrasekar and Jaffna MP Archchuna at Kilinochchi District Meeting

A tense confrontation between Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar and Jaffna District Parliamentarian Archchuna Ramanathan erupted during the Kilinochchi District Coordination Committee meeting held on Thursday (16), drawing significant attention across the Northern Province.

Video footage of the incident, which has since circulated widely, captures the Minister and the MP engaged in a heated verbal exchange during what was intended to be a routine administrative gathering. The altercation unfolded before other officials present at the meeting, turning the coordination session into a spectacle of political discord.

Tensions Within Northern Political Circles

The public nature of the dispute has raised eyebrows among political observers, as both figures represent communities in Sri Lanka's Northern Province. Coordination committee meetings are typically convened to address district-level development concerns and administrative matters, making the outburst an unusual and notable departure from standard proceedings.

The confrontation underscores the growing tensions that have been simmering within political representation in the North, where competing interests and priorities among elected officials have increasingly come to the surface in recent months.

Further details regarding the precise trigger of the argument between Minister Chandrasekar and MP Archchuna Ramanathan are yet to be formally clarified by either party. It is expected that the incident will prompt calls for greater decorum among representatives serving the people of the Northern Province.

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