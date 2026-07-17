Markram, Wolvaardt and Harmer Shine as Cricket South Africa's Best at 2026 Awards Night

Cricket South Africa's annual awards ceremony for 2026 produced three standout champions, with Aiden Markram, Laura Wolvaardt and Simon Harmer claiming the top individual honours in recognition of their exceptional performances across all formats of the game.

Men's Honours Go to Markram and Harmer

Aiden Markram, one of South Africa's most technically gifted batters, walked away with top male honours after a stellar season that underlined his importance to the Proteas across multiple formats. Spinner Simon Harmer also earned major recognition on the night, with his consistent wicket-taking ability proving central to South Africa's cricketing success over the past year.

Wolvaardt Recognised as Women's Game Grows

Laura Wolvaardt claimed the highest individual award on the women's side, continuing her remarkable rise as one of the most accomplished female cricketers in the world. Her performances throughout the season have drawn widespread admiration and her award reflects the growing stature of women's cricket within South Africa's sporting landscape.

Ngidi and De Kock Also Honoured

The evening was not limited to just three recipients. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock were also among the night's celebrated names, taking home awards that acknowledged their own significant contributions to South African cricket during the season.

The CSA Awards serve as the pinnacle of recognition within South African cricket, celebrating the finest performers from both the men's and women's games across a full calendar year of competition.

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