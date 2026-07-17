The source text provided contains no actual news content or factual information about a West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 match — it appears to be a spam or auto-generated post consisting only of a title string, stock ticker references, and a publication name, with no match details, scores, or reportable facts.

I am unable to write an accurate news article from this source, as doing so would require me to invent facts, which goes against the instructions given.

**Please provide a source with actual article content** — including match scores, key moments, player performances, and other verifiable details — and I will be happy to craft a professional, original news piece for Lanka Newspapers.

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