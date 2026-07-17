TWC Capital Steers US$28 Million in IFC Investments Across Sri Lanka's Energy and Agribusiness Sectors

Sri Lanka's financial advisory landscape has received a notable boost, with TWC Capital playing a pivotal role in facilitating a combined US$28 million in investments from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) across two key sectors of the national economy — energy and agribusiness.

A Significant Vote of Confidence in Sri Lanka's Economy

The investments, channelled through the IFC — the private sector arm of the World Bank Group — signal growing international confidence in Sri Lanka's economic recovery and long-term development potential. TWC Capital served as the financial adviser on both transactions, underscoring the firm's expanding influence in structuring high-value cross-border deals for the island nation.

The dual-sector focus of these investments is particularly significant given Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to stabilise its economy and attract foreign capital following a period of severe economic hardship. Energy and agribusiness represent two of the country's most critical pillars for sustainable growth and food security.

Energy and Agribusiness in Focus

The energy sector investment is expected to support Sri Lanka's broader transition towards more reliable and sustainable power generation, a priority that successive governments have emphasised amid the country's well-documented struggles with electricity supply and fuel dependency.

Meanwhile, the agribusiness investment targets a sector that remains central to rural livelihoods and export earnings. With a large proportion of Sri Lanka's population directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture, injecting fresh capital into agribusiness enterprises holds the potential to generate employment, improve productivity, and strengthen supply chains across the country.

TWC Capital's Advisory Role

TWC Capital's involvement in advising on both transactions highlights the growing capacity of locally embedded financial advisory firms to facilitate significant institutional investment into Sri Lanka. By bridging the gap between international financiers such as the IFC and domestic enterprises, firms like TWC Capital play a crucial role in translating global capital into on-the-ground economic impact.

The IFC has a long history of investing in emerging markets, and its renewed commitment to Sri Lanka through these transactions is expected to encourage further foreign direct investment into the country's productive sectors.

As Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic stabilisation and growth, deals of this nature are widely seen as encouraging indicators that international investors remain willing to back well-structured opportunities within the country's private sector.