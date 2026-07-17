Kandy Municipal Services Brought to Standstill After Fuel Depot Storekeeper Abandons Post Without Handing Over Keys

Municipal operations in Kandy were thrown into disarray on Wednesday after the storekeeper responsible for the Kandy Municipal Council's (KMC) fuel depot took leave without surrendering the keys to the facility, leaving officials scrambling and essential services at a standstill.

Vehicles Grounded, Services Disrupted

The unexpected absence of the depot storekeeper triggered an immediate crisis at the KMC, as official vehicles were unable to access fuel required for their daily operations. Waste collection, maintenance work, and other routine municipal services that depend on the council's vehicle fleet were among those severely affected by the lockout.

The incident caused significant frustration among municipal staff and residents alike, with Kandy city's day-to-day administration grinding to a near halt as authorities sought urgent solutions to regain access to the depot.

Tensions Rise Among Municipal Officials

The situation quickly escalated into a period of tension within the KMC, as senior officials scrambled to locate the storekeeper and recover the keys. The failure to follow proper handover procedures before proceeding on leave has raised serious questions about internal administrative protocols and staff accountability within the council.

Municipal officials were visibly frustrated by the breakdown in procedure, which they noted was entirely avoidable had standard protocols been observed prior to the storekeeper's departure.

Questions Over Internal Oversight

The incident has prompted calls for a thorough review of the KMC's administrative procedures, particularly regarding the management of critical facilities such as fuel depots. Critics have pointed out that a single employee's absence should not have the capacity to paralyse an entire municipal operation.

Essential municipal services including waste collection were disrupted

Official vehicles were unable to operate due to the fuel access lockout

The storekeeper left without following proper key handover procedures

Senior KMC officials faced mounting pressure to resolve the situation swiftly

The Kandy Municipal Council has yet to issue an official statement regarding any disciplinary action that may be taken against the employee concerned. Residents and civic groups are urging the council to implement stronger safeguards to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.