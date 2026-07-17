Cardinal Ranjith Moves Court to Dismiss Sallay's Detention Challenge

Archbishop Files Intervening Petition Against Former Intelligence Chief's Appeal

Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has taken legal action before the Court of Appeal, filing an intervening petition in response to a challenge mounted by retired Major General Suresh Sallay against his arrest and detention.

Sallay, the former head of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), had filed a petition before the Court of Appeal contesting the legality of his arrest and subsequent detention. The Cardinal's move to intervene signals the Catholic Church's continued active interest in matters connected to the Easter Sunday attacks, which killed over 260 people and wounded hundreds more on 21 April 2019.

Cardinal's Role in Seeking Justice

Cardinal Ranjith has been a prominent and persistent voice demanding accountability for the devastating coordinated bombings that targeted churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka. Through his intervening petition, the Archbishop is seeking the dismissal of Sallay's application before the Court of Appeal.

Suresh Sallay served as the director of the State Intelligence Service at the time of the Easter Sunday attacks and has faced scrutiny over whether intelligence failures contributed to the tragedy. His arrest marked a significant development in the long-running investigations into those responsible for the bombings and any potential lapses in the security establishment.

Legal Proceedings Continue

The filing of an intervening petition allows a third party with a legitimate interest in the outcome of a case to formally participate in proceedings. By taking this step, Cardinal Ranjith has positioned the Archdiocese of Colombo as an active party in the legal process surrounding Sallay's detention challenge.

The Cardinal has consistently criticised what he describes as delays and inadequacies in bringing those responsible for the Easter Sunday massacres to justice. His legal intervention is seen as a further effort to ensure that court proceedings do not become a vehicle for undermining accountability.

The Court of Appeal is expected to take up the matter in due course, with the intervening petition now forming part of the formal record before the court.

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