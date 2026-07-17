Former Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne Dead Following Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Former Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne has died after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities have confirmed.

Wickramaratne, who previously served as the country's top police official in the capacity of Inspector General of Police, passed away following the incident. Further details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting are expected to be released by the relevant authorities as investigations proceed.

The death of a former IGP marks a deeply sombre moment for Sri Lanka's law enforcement community. As the individual once responsible for overseeing the entire Sri Lanka Police Service, Wickramaratne held one of the most senior and consequential positions within the country's security apparatus during his tenure.

Sri Lankan police officials and government representatives are yet to issue a formal public statement addressing the tragedy in detail.

The incident is expected to draw significant attention given the high-profile nature of Wickramaratne's former role, and authorities are anticipated to provide further clarity on the matter in due course.