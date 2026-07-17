Death Toll Nears 5,000 as Venezuela Earthquake Crisis Deepens with Tens of Thousands Still Missing

The devastating toll of two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela in June continues to mount, with confirmed deaths now reaching 4,930 — and the United Nations warning that as many as 50,000 people may still be unaccounted for, many feared buried beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.

A Nation in Mourning

The twin earthquakes, which struck Venezuela earlier this year, have left the country reeling from one of the worst natural disasters in its recent history. While the confirmed death toll of nearly 5,000 is already staggering, humanitarian officials fear the true scale of the tragedy could be far greater, with tens of thousands of people yet to be located.

The United Nations has raised serious concerns about the fate of those still missing, noting that many victims are believed to be trapped under debris across affected regions, hampering both search and rescue efforts and the ability to establish an accurate picture of casualties.

Scale of the Disaster

Relief organisations have described scenes of widespread destruction in the aftermath of the earthquakes, with entire communities reduced to rubble. The sheer number of missing persons has placed enormous strain on emergency response teams working on the ground.

Confirmed deaths currently stand at 4,930

Up to 50,000 people are estimated to still be missing, according to the UN

Many of the missing are feared to be buried under collapsed structures

Two separate earthquake events struck Venezuela in June

The United Nations has estimated that as many as 50,000 people may still be missing in the wake of the disaster, with a significant number feared dead beneath the rubble.

International Concern Grows

The disaster has drawn growing international attention, with humanitarian agencies calling for urgent support to assist affected communities. The combination of the ongoing search for survivors and the logistical challenges of operating in earthquake-hit zones has made the relief effort particularly complex.

As Venezuela grapples with the full extent of this catastrophe, the coming days and weeks are expected to bring further clarity on the true human cost — though officials warn that the final death toll could far exceed current confirmed figures.

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